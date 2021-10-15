Newcastle: 'I hope you feel the heat from your bosses' - Steve Bruce dig at the media
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says he hopes journalists "are feeling the heat from your bosses" following new part-owner Amanda Staveley confirmation that he will stay in charge for Sunday's game against Tottenham.
Bruce, who will celebrate his 1,000th game as a manager this weekend, added that he has spoken with the new owners and will "carry on until I hear otherwise"
READ MORE: Bruce to stay in charge against Spurs