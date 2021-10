Bruno Lage admits neither team deserved to lose after Wolves scored a 95th-minute winner to complete an extraordinary comeback at Aston Villa where they trailed 2-0 going into the final 10 minutes.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 2-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

