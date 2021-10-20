Birmingham-born Louie Barry takes MOTDx back to his roots, as the 18-year-old forward talks through his journey from being scouted by West Bromwich Albion to signing for Barcelona at 16 and scoring on his senior debut for boyhood club Aston Villa. He also explains his decision to go on loan to Ipswich Town.

Watch MOTDx on BBC iPlayer from 18:00 BST on Thursday 21 October and on BBC Two from 19:00 BST on Friday 22 October.