Everton boss Rafael Benitez says it is "difficult to explain" how the Toffees manged to give away four late goals in their 5-2 defeat to Watford at Goodison Park.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-5 Watford

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday 23 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.