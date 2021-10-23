'I still want to give as much as I can' - Jeffrey reacts to win over Reds

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey says the players and staff at the club have stuck together during what has been his "toughest time" as an Irish League manager.

Jeffrey was speaking after watching his side end leaders Cliftonville's unbeaten start to the season, with a Kenny Kane goal giving them a 1-0 win at The Showgrounds.

"I've been on record as saying this has been the toughest time I've experienced but it has proved to me that I still want to give as much as I can," he said.