Watch: Glens held by 10-man Ports at Oval

Glentoran have to settle for a 2-2 draw with a Portadown side which twice came from behind and had a player sent-off.

Michael Ruddy cancelled out Conor McMenamin's opener but the Ports lost Adam McCallum to a red card before Jay Donnelly netted a penalty.

Lee Bonis headed in a late leveller to take his team two points clear of the bottom while it's now just one in five matches for the Glens.

Read more: Leaders Cliftonville beaten by Sky Blues as Ports deny Glens