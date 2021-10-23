'If I'd had their bench we'd have won' - NI boss Shiels bullish after defeat by England

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels says his team were "tactically better" than England for the first hour before going down to a 4-0 defeat in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley.

The visitors valiantly withstood almost constant England pressure until Beth Mead scored the opener on 64 minutes.

Mead went to complete a treble before Bethany England added the fourth while Kenny added that the Lionesses were "frightened" by Northern Ireland's good start to the second half.

