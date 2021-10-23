Pat Jennings comparison is 'next level' - NI keeper Burns

Northern Ireland's Jackie Burns says comparisons to legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings are "next level" after her outstanding performance in her side's 4-0 defeat by England.

The Glentoran stopper produced a number of excellent saves as Kenny Shiels' team kept England out until the 64th minute at Wembley.

"Personally I don't think I could have done much else. We went in at half time and had a bit of belief in ourselves that something might have happened," she said.

