Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states that Liverpool were "ruthless in front of goal" and admits his side "made the game too open to not concede goals" in their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

Watch Match of the Day 2 on Saturday, 24 October at 22:30 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.