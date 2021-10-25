'It's a must win' - Callaghan says NI are 'dreaming big' ahead of Austria qualifier

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says her side's World Cup qualifier against Austria at Seaview on Tuesday night is a "must-win" if they are to reach the finals.

Austria have won all three of their Group D matches and sit three points ahead of Northern Ireland, who lost 4-0 away to England on Saturday in third.

"We have to dream big and we want to be in the play-offs for the World Cup. We have the squad to do it and just have to believe in ourselves," Callaghan said.