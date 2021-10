BBC Sport profiles Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas, one of five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 award.

Putellas joins Canada and Paris St-Germain's Ashley Lawrence, Australia and Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Netherlands and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, and Norway and Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen.

Voting closes Monday 8th November 2021 at 09:00 GMT.

Vote for your Women's Footballer of the Year here.