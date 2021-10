Aston Villa boss Dean Smith questions Ezri Konsa's red card and criticises Aston Villa's "poor start" after his side lost 4-1 against West Ham at Villa Park.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United

