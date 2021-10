West Ham United manager David Moyes says he is "thrilled" with his side's 4-1 away win at Aston Villa in the Premier League and praises their "fantastic" effort so far this season.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham United

Watch highlights from all of this weekend's matches on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on Sunday 31 October on BBC One & BBC iPlayer.