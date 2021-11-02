Prospective Oxford United owner Anindya Bakrie has outlined his aims for the League One club.

Indonesian businessman Bakrie is hoping to acquire the majority stake in the U's from current chairman Sumrith Thanakarnjanasuth.

A new stadium in an undisclosed location in Oxford and Championship football within two seasons are top of Bakrie's vision.

Sustainability is at the 46-year-old's core, who is also attending this week's COP26 United Nations climate change summit in Glasgow in his capacity as vice-preident of Indonesia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.