Watch the trailer for BBC Sport's new documentary, Robbie Savage: Making Macclesfield FC, which follows the former Premier League player and pundit as he teams up with local businessman Robert Smethurst to establish Macclesfield FC, after Macclesfield Town were expelled from the National League in September 2020.

Can the duo rebuild the club at the heart of its community and start the long road back from the North West Counties League?

Watch Robbie Savage: Making Macclesfield FC, streaming on BBC iPlayer from Friday 5 November.