Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey says Wales have a great opportunity to take a step closer to a World Cup finals as they prepare to take on Belgium in qualifying on Tuesday.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place having won their Nations League group last year but, to have any chance of a home draw, they must finish second in their World Cup qualifying group.

Robert Page's men are second in Group E, three points ahead of third-placed Czech Republic, who will be expected to beat Estonia on Tuesday.

Wales can secure second spot on Tuesday with a draw at home to Belgium in the final round of qualifying matches.