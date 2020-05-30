Wales and OL Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, who was named the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) most valuable player recently said that to win the award is "one of the highest accolades that you can get."

Fishlock, who was named the Women's Super League Player of the Year in 2012, helped OL Reign reach the post-season matches in the USA, where they lost in the semi-finals to Washington Spirit.

She is now back in Wales ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers against Greece and France.