'We don't believe he was booked in first half' - Baxter queries Weir red card

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says he did not think Robbie Weir had been booked in the first half before getting a second yellow card after the interval in their 1-0 defeat by Glenavon.

In the incident for the first booking, both Weir and team-mate Chris Hegarty made challenges on different players before referee Evan Boyce showed a yellow card.

The match report on Comet lists Weir as having been booked in the 33rd and 69th minutes, but Baxter said the player was "distraught" after being red-carded in the Irish Premiership match at Mourneview Park.