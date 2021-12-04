Irish Premiership: Linfield defeat 'one of the most frustrating experiences I've had in football' - Kearney
Oran Kearney says Linfield's controversial winner, in which the ball appeared to hit referee Tim Marshall in the build-up, and the referee's later decision not to award Coleraine a penalty meant Saturday's Irish Premiership defeat to the Irish Premiership champions was one of "the most frustrating experiences" he has had in football.
