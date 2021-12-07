Linfield reach the County Antrim Shield final with a controversial 2-1 penalty shootout win over Cliftonville after the game ends 1-1.

Ryan Curran put the Reds in front with a second-half penalty but Kyle McClean equalised deep into stoppage time.

It appeared that Chris Curran was adjudged to have hit the ball twice while taking his spot-kick in the shootout, referee Evan Boyce ruling out his effort as a result.