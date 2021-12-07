Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says the conclusion of his side's County Antrim Shield semi-final defeat by Linfield was "a bit messy" as they lost 2-1 in a penalty shootout.

Chris Curran's spot-kick was disallowed after referee Evan Boyce ruled that he had struck the ball twice in the act of taking his kick.

The game had ended 1-1 - Ryan Curran putting the Reds ahead on 63 minutes with a penalty, then Kyle McClean equalising in stoppage time.