BBC Sport looks back at Johan Elmander's skilful strike for Bolton Wanderers during their 3-2 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in November 2010, the Swedish striker channelled his inner strictly to shimmy through the Wolves defence and score a wonderful goal.

