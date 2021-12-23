Relive the best bits from the thrilling encounter between Liverpool and Leeds United from September 2020, as Leeds made a dramatic return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, only to lose to a late penalty to champions Liverpool at Anfield.

Watch highlights of Liverpool v Leeds on Match of the Day on Sunday, 26 December at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and iPlayer.

And the latest edition of MOTD on BBC iPlayer here.