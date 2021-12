Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he "doesn't see the massive benefit" of stopping the Premier League season in response to rising Covid-19 cases, but feels there needs to be a rethink of the league and cup schedule.

MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League action on Match of the Day, Thursday 16 December at 23:35 GMT on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.