Alan Shearer urges head of referees Mike Riley to "take responsibility" for the "unacceptable" level of refereeing decisions in recent Premier League matches.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy that Tottenham forward Harry Kane was not shown a red card for a lunge on Andrew Robertson, while Robertson himself was dismissed after VAR check for a challenge in the second half of the teams' 2-2 draw.

Shearer is also frustrated by the "terrible" decision not to award Newcastle a penalty in their 4-0 defeat by Man City.

