Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is proud of the unity he has created at the club between the fans and players as he revels in the 5-0 away win over Norwich City which further tightens the Gunners grip on fourth place in the Premier League table.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal ease past struggling Norwich

Watch highlights of all the Premier League matches on Match of the Day on Boxing Day at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport App.