Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter says his side were "brilliant" during their 3-2 win over Everton and that it's been a "fantastic week" for the team.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 2 January at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.