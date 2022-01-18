The Football News Show: What does Anthony Martial's future at Manchester United look like?
The Football News Show asks what Anthony Martial's future could be at Manchester United after interim manager Ralf Rangnick said the matter has been resolved.
Rangnick had said Martial "didn't want to be in the squad" for Saturday's game against Aston Villa, but the France forward responded on Instagram by saying he "will never refuse to play a match" for the club.
Watch The Football News Show on BBC iPlayer