Cove Rangers midfielder Fraser Fyvie reflects on a rare double, having won the FA Cup at Wigan and the Scottish Cup at Hibernian as he prepares to revisit Easter Road in this year's fourth round.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney and assistant manager Gary Caldwell were team-mates on his special day at Wembley in 2013.

BBC Scotland are broadcasting live TV coverage of the tie on Thursday from 19:30 GMT.

Available to UK viewers only.