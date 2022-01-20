Portsmouth FC: Fratton Park regeneration begins to increase capacity
Fratton Park is known for its fantastic atmosphere and traditional feel as the home of Portsmouth Football Club.
But extensive maintenance has been required in recent years in order to maintain its safety certificate.
Work began earlier this month on a new regeneration project as the club look to balance some tricky factors and minimise disruption to action on the pitch at the League One club.
BBC South Today's Andrew Moon has taken a closer look.