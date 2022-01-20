Two stoppage time goals from Steven Bergwijn earned Tottenham Hotspur an unlikely 3-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League. Football reporter Jo Currie and Owen Culshaw from the Cheese Room Podcast join The Football News Show to discuss Spurs' form under Antonio Conte and how reinforcements are still needed in order to compete at the sharp end of the table.

