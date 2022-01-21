Cardiff City striker James Collins says the club's fans have been "outstanding" in their support away from home this season.

Bluebirds supporters have snapped up all the tickets for the away end at Ashton Gate for Saturday's Severnside derby against Bristol City.

And Collins is looking forward to the return of home fans to the Cardiff City Stadium next weekend for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff have played their past two games behind closed doors due to Welsh Government coronavirus restrictions - an experience Collins described as "a bit weird".