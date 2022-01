Manager Steven Gerrard is expecting "loads of banter" as the ex-Liverpool skipper prepares to take his Aston Villa side to Everton's Goodison Park and was "surprised" that ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez took on Everton job.

Duncan Ferguson is in caretaker charge while the Toffees search for a permanent successor to the sacked Benitez.

Read more about Aston Villa here