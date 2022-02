Oisin Conaty scores an injury-time equaliser to deny 10-man Glentoran a crucial win in the Irish Premiership title race.

Patrick McClean was sent off for the title challengers on 32 minutes but Glentoran looked like that had stolen three points thanks to Conor McMenamin's late goal despite Patrick McClean's red card o 32 minutes, however Conaty struck in the closing stages to secure a point.

