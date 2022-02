Marcelo Bielsa says his side deserved their point after a topsy-turvy game between Aston Villa and Leeds United ends 3-3 at Villa Park.

MATCH REPORT: Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United

Watch highlights from the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday, 9 February on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.