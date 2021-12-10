Steve Morison: Manager says Cardiff City 'can't get too far ahead of ourselves' despite recent wins
Cardiff City manager Steve Morison has not dismissed the threat of relegation from the Championship despite three recent wins.
Defeat at Millwall on Saturday followed victories against Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and Peterborough leaving Cardiff 12 points clear of the relegation places.
Ahead of Tuesday's home match against Coventry City Morison says the staff and players "can't get too far ahead of ourselves".