'It's a stonewall penalty' - Kearney unhappy with refereeing decisions in Irish Cup loss to Cliftonville

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney expresses his frustration at the refereeing decisions that went against his side as Cliftonville knocked them out of the Irish Cup.

The Bannsiders took the lead through Lyndon Kane, and while Jamie McDonagh sent the Reds through with a brilliant strike, Kearney was frustrated that the officials failed to spot Joe Gormley using his arm to level the score.

Kearney was also left frustrated by Coleraine being denied a "stonewall" penalty when Matthew Shevlin was tripped inside the area only to be booked for diving by referee Lee Tavinder.

READ MORE: Cliftonville claim controversial comeback win over Coleraine - report & highlights