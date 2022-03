Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel picks out the returning Reece James for particular praise but is pleased with everything about his side's performance in an emphatic 4-0 win at Burnley.

MATCH REPORT: Havertz shines as Chelsea thump Burnley

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 5 March at 22:25 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.