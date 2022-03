Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side "played really well" in the first half against Chelsea but a failure to "do the basics properly" after the break contributed to a heavy 4-0 home defeat by Chelsea.

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 5 March at 22:25 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.