"We have to be there, we should be there, our history obliges us to be there." Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal's top-four ambitions as the Gunners go back into a Champions League place with a 2-0 victory over Leicester.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Leicester

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 13 March at 22:40 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.