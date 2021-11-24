Gareth Bale has welcomed Wayne Hennessey into Wales' 100-cap club by describing the goalkeeper as "a rock in this team".

Hennessey will become Wales' third male centurion in Tuesday's friendly against the Czech Republic.

Bale is urging fans to attend the match which will be used to raise funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

