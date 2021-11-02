Paul Ince says he is keen to discuss his future as interim manager of Reading beyond the end of this season.

Ince took charge of the Royals in February following Veljko Paunovic's departure and has since helped them move away from the Championship relegation zone.

But they travel to fellow strugglers Barnsley on Saturday as Ince hopes they can build on recent good results against promotion contenders Bournemouth and Blackburn.

The former England captain also told BBC South Today's Lewis Coombes about his desire to discuss a longer-term role.

"Whether the club stays up or goes down, it's still a conversation we'll have because it's a fantastic place to be," he said.