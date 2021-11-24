Cardiff City manager Steve Morison said Gareth Bale told him they "must beat Swansea" while he was on international duty.

Morison, who represented Wales alongside Bale, says the Real Madrid forward hopes to poke fun at teammate Connor Roberts if the Bluebirds win.

There has been speculation surrounding Bale's future, with some linking him with a move to the Bluebirds.

