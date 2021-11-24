Just one point separates Manchester City and Liverpool with nine games remaining in the Premier League season. BBC Radio Manchester's Mike Minay and Harriet Prior from the Anfield Wrap join The Football News Show to discuss both sides' chances of winning the title and how Liverpool fans will respond to Jurgen Klopp's call to create "the best 12:30 atmosphere ever" for their game against Watford.

