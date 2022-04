Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he has "no qualms" about the 2-0 loss to Man City, stating that the visitors are a "top-class side" and anticipation was the difference between the teams.

MATCH REPORT: Burnley 0-2 Man City

Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 12 March at 22:20 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.