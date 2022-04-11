The Football News Show: How many wins do Burnley need to avoid Premier League relegation?
Burnley followed up their impressive 3-2 win against Everton with a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Norwich in the Premier League to leave them four points from safety with eight games to play. Joe Redmond from TurfCastPodcast tells The Football News Show that their midfield has contributed to their downfall this season and that they must win half of their remaining fixtures to stay up.
