2022 World Cup play-offs: FAW boss 'understands frustration' over fixture changes
Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney says he understands the frustration of fans over the rescheduled Nations League fixtures.
Wales' World Cup play-off final match was originally scheduled for March, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed the fixture back to 5 June.
As a result, Nations League fixtures in the June international window have had to be rescheduled.
Read more: Wales' final against Scotland or Ukraine set for 5 June