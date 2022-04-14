Irish FA backs NI boss Shiels after controversy

The Irish FA's Director of Women's Football Angela Platt says NI women's boss Kenny Shiels has the governing body's full support following his apology for controversial comments.

Speaking at a post-match press conference following Tuesday night's 5-0 home defeat by England, the Northern Ireland manager said that "women are more emotional than men".

"Kenny has apologised and we accept his apology," said the IFA Women's Director, who added that his position as manager had not been discussed.

"We met him mas soon as we could after the match. He explained the situation. He meant no offence by those comments at all and we accept that and we support him.

"He addressed those comments and he's obviously apologised as well and we look forward to allowing him and the squad to continue their focus and preparations for the European Championships in July."