Watch: Big Two draw leaves door open for Cliftonville

Linfield and Glentoran play out a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park in a result that gives Cliftonville the opportunity to take top spot in the Irish Premiership.

The Blues took the lead through Jordan Stewart but Conor McMenamin quickly levelled for the visitors before half-time.

While David Healy's side move two points clear, victory for Cliftonville over Larne on Saturday will put the Reds in the driving seat with three games left.

Glentoran remain six points adrift of Linfield, their hopes of taking the title away from Windsor Park all but ended.