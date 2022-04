First-half goals from Ryan Curran and Joe Gormley give Cliftonville a 2-1 victory over Coleraine and keep Linfield's lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table at one point with two games remaining.

Eoin Bradley netted a late consolation after Jamie Glackin was shown a straight red card by referee Jamie Robinson.

